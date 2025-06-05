Culture

Romanian Presidency announces permanent public access program at Cotroceni Palace

05 June 2025

The Romanian Presidential Administration announced that the “Open Doors at Cotroceni Palace” initiative will become a permanent program, with a new visitor format set to launch starting June 14. Details about the updated format will be made public in the coming days.

Since March, the Presidential Administration has been hosting regular open days at the Cotroceni Palace complex, offering free access to visitors eager to explore various areas of the historical site, including some not typically open to the public.

However, due to the Pentecost holiday weekend, public access to the presidential palace complex will be suspended on June 7 and 8. On Friday, June 6, visitors will still be able to access the National Cotroceni Museum via the entrance on Șoseaua Cotroceni.

The open days have attracted significant interest, providing citizens and tourists a rare opportunity to explore one of Romania’s most important official residences.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

