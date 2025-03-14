Presidential Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest opens to the public on weekends

Starting next week, the gardens and interior of the presidential Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest will be open to visitors every weekend, from Friday to Sunday. Interim president Ilie Bolojan announced the initiative, emphasizing it as a gesture of respect and openness from the Presidential Administration.

“Every weekend, from Friday to Sunday, this entire area, including the interior spaces, will be open to the public. There will be free access to the gardens, the inner courtyard, and the church. The palace itself will be integrated into the Cotroceni Museum tour,” Ilie Bolojan said during a press conference on Friday, March 14, as quoted by Agerpres.

Additionally, the public will have the opportunity to see the Guard Battalion soldiers on duty each weekend, offering an exceptional experience, particularly for children.

Interim president Ilie Bolojan highlighted that transparency and public engagement are key to restoring trust in state institutions.

