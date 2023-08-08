Romanian winery Cotnari invests in PV system

Romanian winery Cotnari invested EUR 340,000 in a photovoltaic system with an installed capacity of 400kWp that stretches over a surface of 5,000 square metres.

It expects the PV park to generate 12,647 MWh in 25 years, meaning a reduction in energy costs of over EUR 2.5mn.

The photovoltaic capacity was developed by Romanian company Restart Energy, an energy transition services company with mixed Romanian-American capital.

In 2022, Restart Energy developed 60 PV projects with an installed capacity of about 15 MW for industrial, retail and HoReCa companies.

(Photo: Temistocle Lucarelli/ Dreamstime)

