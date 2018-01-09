Transylvania medieval castle sees higher revenues, more visitors in 2017

Corvinilor Castle, one of the most beautiful castles in Romania, welcomed more tourists in 2017 compared to 2016, which also translated into higher revenues.

Located in Hunedoara, Transylvania region, the medieval castle welcomed 333,334 visitors last year, 11% more than in 2016 when slightly over 300,000 tourists went to see it.

Thus, Corvinilor Castle’s total revenues also went up in 2017, to RON 6.26 million (EUR 1.37 million), according to information from Hunedoara City Hall. The previous year, the castle reported revenues of RON 5.29 million (EUR 1.1 million). The money represents revenues from visiting or guided tours tickets, the photo-video fees, the rental of the chapel and the castle’s event halls, and the app.

Most tourists visited the castle in summer months, the June-August period bringing about half of the total number of tourists registered last year. The absolute peak was reached in August, in both 2016 and 2017, when the medieval castle saw over 73,000 tourists.

Corvinilor Castle is one of the most beautiful castles in Romania. The building features tall and strong defense towers, bastions, an inner courtyard, and a drawbridge.

The castle is a frequent stage for festivals, opera, and other performances. Several films have been shot at the castle, as well as commercials and even a virtual reality production.

Irina Marica, [email protected]