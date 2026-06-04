Italian Eurofighter jets arrive in Romania for NATO air policing mission

Four Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon jets have arrived in Romania to support NATO's air policing operations along the alliance's eastern flank, the Ministry of Defense announced. The aircraft landed on Wednesday, June 3, at the 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogălniceanu, Constanța county.

According to the Romanian ministry, the Italian detachment consists of approximately 180 personnel, including pilots and technical staff.

Over the next two months, the Italian contingent will carry out enhanced air policing missions alongside the Romanian Air Force under NATO command, helping to safeguard Romanian and allied airspace.

The deployment marks the seventh rotation of the Italian Air Force in Romania as part of NATO's air policing efforts.

The Ministry of Defense said the joint missions contribute to strengthening NATO's deterrence and response capabilities while also improving interoperability between Romanian and allied air forces.

Enhanced air policing missions have been conducted by NATO allies in Romania since 2014, following the alliance's decision to reinforce security measures on its eastern flank.

The deployment comes at a time of heightened attention to airspace security in the Black Sea region, following a series of incidents linked to Russia's war against Ukraine, including the recent crash of a Russian-made drone into a residential building in the Romanian city of Galați.

Last month, a Romanian F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet deployed as part of NATO’s enhanced air policing mission in the Baltic region shot down a drone in Estonian airspace. The interception marked a first for the Romanian Air Force detachment known as the “Carpathian Vipers.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com