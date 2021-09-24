Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Former operator of major Romanian online store cel.ro goes bankrupt

24 September 2021
Corsar Online, the former operator of the online store and marketplace cel.ro, developed and owned by local entrepreneur Tiberiu Pop, went bankrupt under a simplified procedure initiated by the company itself.

A new company set up by Tiberiu Pop, Brand Design Team, will keep operating the online store, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Corsar Online has recorded net losses in the last three years and currently owes almost RON 9 mln (EUR 1.8 mln) debts.

In the documents filed to Court, the company explained that the financial problems were triggered by a RON 1.6 mln fine set by the Competition Council in 2019. At that time, the Council found that Corsar Online launched and started operating several internet domains before getting its permit.

Tiberiu Pop has constantly accused the Competition Council of favouring major e-retail player eMAG. Among others, he unsuccessfully referred to the Competition Council actions and policies pursued by eMAG, allegedly breaching the competition.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
