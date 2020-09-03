Universities in Romania start to suspend courses amid coronavirus concerns

Several universities in Romania have decided to suspend courses to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The National School of Political Science and Public Administration (SNSPA) in Bucharest announced that it would suspend courses between March 10 and March 13, local Digi24.ro reported. The decision targets only SNSPA students, while the university employees will carry out their activity according to the usual work schedule.

“Considering the Decision of the Board of Directors of the National School of Political Science and Public Administration (SNSPA), the teaching activities will be suspended at all the academic structures within the university, between March 10-13, 2020, respectively until a subsequent decision is taken. Also, all events (conferences, book launches, workshops, debates, etc.) that were scheduled this month at SNSPA headquarters will be canceled,” the university said in a press release.

The Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest also decided to suspend courses and exams until March 31.

Meanwhile, several universities across the country suspended all didactic activities for students of the medical faculties.

The "George Emil Palade" University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science, and Technology (UMFST) of Târgu Mureş decided to suspend all the clinical trainings and practice activities for two days – March 9-10, local Agrepres reported. Also, the decision of UMFST’s Board also says that all postgraduate courses and scientific events scheduled to take place in the university have been postponed until the current situation is stabilized, and the trips of teachers to epidemiological risk areas and outgoing and incoming student mobilities have been suspended.

The "Lucian Blaga" University of Sibiu also decided to suspend teaching and practice in hospitals for students of the Faculty of Medicine, in the period March 9-31, Digi24.ro informed. In addition, the Emergency Committee of the "Ovidius" University of Constanța has decided to suspend all teaching and practice activities that were supposed to take place in partner hospitals, between March 9 and 31, Constanteanul.com reported.

The “Grigore T. Popa” University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Iaşi decided to suspend courses on March 9 and March 10, and hold courses online between March 11 and March 31.

Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), announced on Sunday evening several measures to be taken in Romania to limit the spread of coronavirus. For example, the Romanian authorities will close all schools where even one coronavirus infection case is reported, and all events with more than 1,000 participants will be banned.

