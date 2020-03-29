Romania Insider
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions
29 March 2020
The Romanian authorities have decided to increase the penalties for people who don’t respect the restrictions enforced to limit the spreading of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

Thus, the persons under self-isolation who leave their homes without the authorities’ permission will be placed under quarantine in special quarantine centers and will have to cover the costs themselves. Similarly, those who leave the quarantine centers will be placed under quarantine for another 14 days and will have to pay for the costs, interior minister Marcel Vela announced on Sunday evening, March 29.

Moreover, the citizens who don’t respect the provisions of the four military ordinances issued since president Klaus Iohannis decreed the state of emergency (on March 16), especially the movement restrictions, will be sanctioned with fines ranging from a minimum of RON 2,000 (EUR 414) to a maximum of RON 20,000 (EUR 4,140), according to a draft emergency ordinance to be adopted by the Government, the head of the Romanian Police, Bogdan Despescu, announced on Sunday evening, according to Agerpres. The current fines range between RON 100 (EUR 21) and RON 5,000 (EUR 1,035).

The minimum fine for legal entities that don't respect the restrictions enforced under the state of emergency will also increase tenfold, to RON 10,000 (EUR 2,070), from RON 1,000 (EUR 207), Despescu said. The maximum fine for firms remains unchanged at RON 70,000 (EUR 14,490), but additional sanctions can be applied, such as seizing the goods and assets resulted from breaking the legal provisions during the state of emergency.

The Police and Gendarmerie have so far issued almost 5,400 sanctions for people who haven’t respected the isolation or quarantine conditions.

Since movement restrictions were enforced, on March 25, almost 33,500 people have been sanctioned with fines totaling RON 46 mln (EUR 9.5 mln), according to the Strategic Communication Group.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Calin)

Normal
(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Calin)

