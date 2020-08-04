Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 11:46
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: First healthcare worker killed by COVID-19, total death toll rises to over 200
08 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday evening, April 7, the first death from infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) among the medical personnel.

The victim is a 53-year old ambulance driver from the Suceava County Ambulance Service.

The man showed symptoms of COVID-19 infection on March 24, the Health Ministry said. He was tested and the results came out positive on March 30. He was isolated at home, under medical supervision, and refused hospitalization. He died at home on Tuesday, April 7.

So far, a total of 699 healthcare workers in Romania tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Ministry also said, quoting data from the National Institute of Public Health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the new coronavirus has risen to over 200 in Romania. More precisely, a total of 207 deaths were confirmed by Wednesday morning, according to Digi24.

According to the latest official report released on Tuesday, April 7, 13:00, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Romania has reached 4,417.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 124290707 © Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 11:46
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: First healthcare worker killed by COVID-19, total death toll rises to over 200
08 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday evening, April 7, the first death from infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) among the medical personnel.

The victim is a 53-year old ambulance driver from the Suceava County Ambulance Service.

The man showed symptoms of COVID-19 infection on March 24, the Health Ministry said. He was tested and the results came out positive on March 30. He was isolated at home, under medical supervision, and refused hospitalization. He died at home on Tuesday, April 7.

So far, a total of 699 healthcare workers in Romania tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Ministry also said, quoting data from the National Institute of Public Health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the new coronavirus has risen to over 200 in Romania. More precisely, a total of 207 deaths were confirmed by Wednesday morning, according to Digi24.

According to the latest official report released on Tuesday, April 7, 13:00, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Romania has reached 4,417.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 124290707 © Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 April 2020
CSR
Lending a helping hand: Romanian NGOs, individuals are raising donations for fight against coronavirus
07 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 4,400
07 April 2020
Business
Financial and risk expert: Romania should “save” its consumers not companies to save the economy
07 April 2020
Business
Romania’s investors ask for EUR 30 bln "shock therapy" to save economy from long-term Covid-19 recession
06 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president to extend state of emergency due to COVID-19 by another month: This is not the time to relax
06 April 2020
Business
Startup that sells refurbished smartphones aims to conquer 10% of the smartphone market in Romania
06 April 2020
Letters
Guest post: Coronavirus in Romania - Fighting the war with toilet paper masks: moral courage or reckless thinking?
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Patients at Suceava County Hospital, released at midnight, without being tested for Covid-19, according to media reports