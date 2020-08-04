Coronavirus in Romania: First healthcare worker killed by COVID-19, total death toll rises to over 200

The Romanian Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday evening, April 7, the first death from infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) among the medical personnel.

The victim is a 53-year old ambulance driver from the Suceava County Ambulance Service.

The man showed symptoms of COVID-19 infection on March 24, the Health Ministry said. He was tested and the results came out positive on March 30. He was isolated at home, under medical supervision, and refused hospitalization. He died at home on Tuesday, April 7.

So far, a total of 699 healthcare workers in Romania tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Ministry also said, quoting data from the National Institute of Public Health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the new coronavirus has risen to over 200 in Romania. More precisely, a total of 207 deaths were confirmed by Wednesday morning, according to Digi24.

According to the latest official report released on Tuesday, April 7, 13:00, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Romania has reached 4,417.

[email protected]