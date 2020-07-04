Romania Insider
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 4,400
07 April 2020
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Romania has reached 4,417, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Tuesday, April 7, at 13:00. In the last 24 hours, the number of new confirmed cases was 360.

The most cases have been recorded in Suceava county (1,322), followed by Bucharest (598), and Timis county (191). Neamt county (182 cases), Arad (161), Hunedoara (158) and Brasov (156) followed in the ranking. At the opposite end, Harghita county has recorded only 3 Covid-19 cases so far.

Of the confirmed cases, 460 patients have been recovered and released from the hospital while 182 have died. The number of patients treated in intensive care units (ATI) has reached 274.

More than 25,000 people are currently under institutionalized quarantine in Romania and over 91,000 are isolated at home.

More Covid-19 statistics and graphs are available here.

(Photo source: ID 22939945 © Vit Kovalcik | Dreamstime.com)

Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 4,400
07 April 2020
(Photo source: ID 22939945 © Vit Kovalcik | Dreamstime.com)

