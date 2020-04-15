Coronavirus lockdown: Overall crime rate drops in Romania, but Police see an increase in domestic violence

The coronavirus lockdown has led to a drop in the overall crime rate in Romania in March, but the domestic violence calls have increased during the same period.

Romanian Police data showed that, in March this year, the number of reported crimes was 14.6% lower than in the same period last year, local Digi24.ro reported.

About 20% fewer cases of thefts and robberies were reported in Romania in March. Violent crime rates also dropped in this period: the violent crime rate decreased by 27% year-on-year in March 2020, while attempted murder cases decreased by almost a third.

As a result of the movement restrictions imposed in Romania amid the coronavirus pandemic, the most significant drop was seen in road accidents – minus 31% in March.

However, domestic violence calls have increased during the same period, although not steeply – 2.3%. The number of provisional restriction orders issued by the Police was also on the rise last month, but slightly fewer requests have reached the courts.

