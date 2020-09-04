Coronavirus in Romania: Drones will survey Cluj for breaches of movement restrictions

Drones will survey the metropolitan area of Cluj, in western Romania, to check that residents comply with the movement restrictions imposed in the effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Policemen, gendarmes, local police offers, personnel of the Defense Ministry, but also civilians will be involved in the project, the Prefecture of Cluj said.

The authorities are looking to see if residents follow the movement restriction, quarantine, and home isolation rules.

At the same time, they plan to gather data concerning crowding in various Cluj-Napoca areas, such as parks, leisure areas, food markets, parking lots, and respond with appropriately-sized teams tasked with maintaining public order.

With the help of the same system, the authorities plan to communicate informative audio messages, currently broadcast by Police vehicles.

The Cluj Prefecture said all of the photo-video recordings are not meant to be publicized and that they will be stored by taking into account all the current provisions concerning the protection of personal data.

(Photo: Pixabay)