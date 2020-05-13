Post-covid relaxation to start with lack of regulations, Romania's opposition warns

Romania's Government failed to endorse in time the law draft needed to regulate the state of alert after the state of emergency ends on May 15, opposition head Marcel Ciolacu commented. Therefore, the post-COVID relaxation will start in Romania with a period of several days during which no specific regulations can be enforced, he warned.

The law that sets the framework for the state of alert can't come into force before May 18, Ciolacu stressed, according to Digi24.

The state of emergency ends on May 15, and the Government was planning to replace it with the state of alert, starting May 16. The Government endorsed on May 11 the draft law that includes the measures to be enforced during the state of alert. Still, the document needs the endorsement of the Parliament. It can come into force only three days after it is published in the Official Journal.

The Parliament's Legal Committee has changed some of the provisions included in the Government's draft. One amendment provides that the Parliament will have to approve the state of alert within three days after the Government declares it.

President Klaus Iohannis, in his public statement on May 12, mentioned the mandatory use of face masks during the state of alert. Those leaving their cities will have to carry written statements about the legitimate purpose of their travel. On the other hand, the Government's draft law is flexible enough to allow almost anybody to travel freely.

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)