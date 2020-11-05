Romania’s Interior Ministry drafts rules for after COVID-19 state of emergency

Romania's Government wants to keep some of the restrictions enforced through the military ordinances during the state of emergency even after the state of emergency ends on May 15, according to a draft document published for public debate by the Interior Ministry.

Foreigners will still be banned from entering the country (with exceptions), shopping malls will remain closed, and flights to and from coronavirus hotspots (countries defined as the Red Zone: 12 countries including Austria, Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, UK, US, Turkey) will remain suspended, according to the document.

International road transportation services to and from the Red Zones will remain suspended.

Some border checkpoints will remain closed, and those arriving from regions with extended coronavirus contagion will still be placed in a 14-day home-containment (or quarantine, for those with symptoms), with exceptions.

Wearing masks will be mandatory in public indoor places, including public transportation.

People will be allowed to move freely within their hometown, and written statements will no longer be necessary.

Trips outside the locality will be allowed for a limited number of purposes, including visiting family members (conditioned on "a limited number of persons" attending and social distancing regulations being observed) or outdoor sports/leisure not involving groups of over three people.

The Interior Ministry has also drafted specific rules for companies that will resume activity and their employees.

