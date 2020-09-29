Romania reports more than 1,400 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Romania added 1,470 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 125,414 on Tuesday, September 29, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

The new cases were recorded out of 21,330 tests performed in the past 24 hours.

Separate from the new cases, 512 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

So far, 100,636 coronavirus patients have recovered.

The death toll went up to 4,792 after 44 people died in the past 24 hours. Of these, one was in the 20-29 age group, two in the 40-49 age group, three in the 50-59 age group, 14 in the 60-69 age group, 15 in the 70-79 age group, and nine were older than 80. All of them had previous medical conditions.

At the same time, 7,527 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 551 of them to intensive care units.

By September 29, 2,393,670 tests were carried out at a national level, 21,330 of them in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 10,435 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 7,341 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 23,816 people were under quarantine at home, and 179 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

