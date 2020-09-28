Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 14:25
Social
Romania adds more than 1,200 coronavirus cases in 24 hours-high Monday tally
28 September 2020
Romania added 1,271 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 123,944 on Monday, September 28, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

The new cases were recorded out of 6,162 tests carried over the same period, resulting in a positivity rate of 20.6%. Last Monday, on September 21, the positivity rate was of over 12%, with 808 positive tests out of a total of 6,348 tests carried out.

Over the past weeks, fewer than 1,000 new cases were reported on Mondays as fewer tests are also carried out over the weekend. The country last recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus cases on a Monday on July 27, when it counted 1,104 cases.

Of the total cases, 99,344 patients have recovered.

Separate from the new cases, 246 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

The death toll reached 4,748 on Monday, with 30 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. Of those who died in the past 14 hours, one was in the 20-29 age group, one in the 40-49 age group, two in the 50-59 age group, seven in the 60-69 age group, 10 in the 70-79 age group, and nine were older than 80. Twenty-nine of them had previous medical conditions. 

The number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals in the country reached 7,528, with 557 of them admitted to intensive care units.

So far, 2,372,340 tests were carried out, 6,162 of them in the past 24 hours. 

At the same time, 10,331 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 7,395 people were under institutionalized isolation. Another 24,136 people were under quarantine at home, and 179 under institutionalized quarantine.  

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
Normal
 
1

