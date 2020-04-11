Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Romania reports another record daily rise in new COVID-19 cases

04 November 2020
Romanian officials confirmed 8,651 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the highest daily count registered in the country since the start of the pandemic. It is also the first time that the number of daily cases exceeds the 8,000 threshold.

The previous daily record was reported on November 3 - 7,733 new cases in 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania so far reached 267,088 on Wednesday, November 4. 

The 14-day incidence rate is now over 3 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest and the counties of Alba, Arad, Bihor, Cluj, Dolj, Maramures, Mures, Salaj, Sibiu, and Timis, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday. This means that these areas are in the red scenario.  

More than 3.34 million tests were performed in Romania so far, of which 35,964 in the last 24 hours.  

More than 186,000 coronavirus patients were declared cured in Romania so far. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 7,419, after 146 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours - the highest number so far. 

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units went up to 1,001 on Wednesday (also a record high). In total, 11,867 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.  

The same report said that 33,630 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 11,373 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 59,339 people are under quarantine at home, and 18 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)

COVID
(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)

COVID
