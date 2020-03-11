Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count exceeds 7,700

Romania added 7,733 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. It is the first time that the number of daily cases exceeds the 7,000 threshold.

The new cases were reported out of 30,336 tests carried out over the same interval.

Bucharest recorded 762 cases, Cluj county 355, and Timiș county 318. More than 200 cases were reported in Bihor (249) and Maramureș (254).

The capital and nine counties had an infection rate higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants: Bucharest (3.94), Alba (4.61), Arad (3.56), Bihor (4.13), Cluj (5.08), Dolj (3.07), Mureș (3.4), Sălaj (5.2), Sibiu (4.26), and Timiș (4.56).

The total number of Covid-19 cases reached 258,437 on Tuesday, November 3, the Strategic Communications Group announced in the daily report. Since the start of the pandemic, 181,175 patients have recovered.

The death toll climbed to 7,273 after 120 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, another daily high. One of them was in the 30-39 age group, three in the 40-49 age group, seven in the 50-59 age group, 34 in the 60-69 age group, 38 in the 70-79 age group, and 37 were older than 80. Of these, 114 had previous medical conditions.

A total of 11,897 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 974 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 3,305,309 tests were carried out at a national level, 30,336 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 31,674 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 11,289 people were under institutionalized isolation. Another 58,021 people were under quarantine at home, and 18 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com