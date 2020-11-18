Romania’s daily COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 again

Romanian authorities reported more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 18, after several days in which the daily count stayed below this threshold.

A total of 10,269 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, out of 37,906 tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday. Romania’s total number of infections thus reached 383,743.

Bucharest registered 1,141 new cases in 24 hours, followed by the counties of Constanta - 528, Cluj - 501, and Iasi - 437.

Bucharest and 23 counties across the country are now in the red scenario, after the 14-day incidence rate went over 3 per thousand inhabitants. The rest of the counties are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants). The counties with the highest incidence rates are Sibiu - 9.01 per thousand inhabitants, Cluj - 7.52, and Ilfov - 6.81.

More than 261,300 COVID-19 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 9,429. 168 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,174 on Wednesday, November 18. In total, 13,179 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that 46,875 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 13,285 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 80,763 people are under quarantine at home, and 19 are in institutionalized quarantine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)