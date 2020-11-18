Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 14:38
Social

Romania’s daily COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 again

18 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian authorities reported more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 18, after several days in which the daily count stayed below this threshold. 

A total of 10,269 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, out of 37,906 tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday. Romania’s total number of infections thus reached 383,743. 

Bucharest registered 1,141 new cases in 24 hours, followed by the counties of Constanta - 528, Cluj - 501, and Iasi - 437. 

Bucharest and 23 counties across the country are now in the red scenario, after the 14-day incidence rate went over 3 per thousand inhabitants. The rest of the counties are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants). The counties with the highest incidence rates are Sibiu - 9.01 per thousand inhabitants, Cluj - 7.52, and Ilfov - 6.81.

More than 261,300 COVID-19 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 9,429. 168 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. 

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,174 on Wednesday, November 18. In total, 13,179 coronavirus patients are hospitalized. 

The same report said that 46,875 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 13,285 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 80,763 people are under quarantine at home, and 19 are in institutionalized quarantine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 09:14
18 November 2020
Social
Romanian PM explains why COVID-19 testing capacity isn’t fully used
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 14:38
Social

Romania’s daily COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 again

18 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian authorities reported more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, November 18, after several days in which the daily count stayed below this threshold. 

A total of 10,269 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, out of 37,906 tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday. Romania’s total number of infections thus reached 383,743. 

Bucharest registered 1,141 new cases in 24 hours, followed by the counties of Constanta - 528, Cluj - 501, and Iasi - 437. 

Bucharest and 23 counties across the country are now in the red scenario, after the 14-day incidence rate went over 3 per thousand inhabitants. The rest of the counties are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants). The counties with the highest incidence rates are Sibiu - 9.01 per thousand inhabitants, Cluj - 7.52, and Ilfov - 6.81.

More than 261,300 COVID-19 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 9,429. 168 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. 

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,174 on Wednesday, November 18. In total, 13,179 coronavirus patients are hospitalized. 

The same report said that 46,875 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 13,285 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 80,763 people are under quarantine at home, and 19 are in institutionalized quarantine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 09:14
18 November 2020
Social
Romanian PM explains why COVID-19 testing capacity isn’t fully used
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country