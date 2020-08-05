Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 13:18
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Confirmed cases rise to over 14,800 in Romania
08 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania reported 312 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the latest daily official report released on Friday, May 8, at 13:00. Thus, the total number of cases in the country has reached 14,811.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 6,423 (up from 6,144 reported on May 7).

The death toll has also risen to almost 900, the same report said. At this time, a total of 232 patients are admitted to intensive care units.

By Friday, May 8, more than 237,200 tests were processed nationwide.

Almost 14,400 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while some 21,000 are under isolation at home and monitored by doctors.

Outside of the country, 2,444 Romanian citizens tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,387). Since the start of the pandemic, 96 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 21 were declared cured (9 in Germany, 8 in France, two in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 13:18
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Confirmed cases rise to over 14,800 in Romania
08 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania reported 312 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the latest daily official report released on Friday, May 8, at 13:00. Thus, the total number of cases in the country has reached 14,811.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 6,423 (up from 6,144 reported on May 7).

The death toll has also risen to almost 900, the same report said. At this time, a total of 232 patients are admitted to intensive care units.

By Friday, May 8, more than 237,200 tests were processed nationwide.

Almost 14,400 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while some 21,000 are under isolation at home and monitored by doctors.

Outside of the country, 2,444 Romanian citizens tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,387). Since the start of the pandemic, 96 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 21 were declared cured (9 in Germany, 8 in France, two in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19
06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15
06 May 2020
Business
Analysis: Romanian listed companies will pay EUR 1 bln dividends. Which bring the highest yields?