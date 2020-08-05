Coronavirus pandemic: Confirmed cases rise to over 14,800 in Romania

Romania reported 312 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the latest daily official report released on Friday, May 8, at 13:00. Thus, the total number of cases in the country has reached 14,811.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 6,423 (up from 6,144 reported on May 7).

The death toll has also risen to almost 900, the same report said. At this time, a total of 232 patients are admitted to intensive care units.

By Friday, May 8, more than 237,200 tests were processed nationwide.

Almost 14,400 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while some 21,000 are under isolation at home and monitored by doctors.

Outside of the country, 2,444 Romanian citizens tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,387). Since the start of the pandemic, 96 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 21 were declared cured (9 in Germany, 8 in France, two in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

