Newsroom
05/06/2020
Social
Romanian healthcare network launches monitoring program for recovered coronavirus patients
06 May 2020
Private healthcare network Regina Maria launched the Post-COVID Clinic, a program designed to monitor the patients who got infected with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and were declared cured.

The program is free for medical staff and is carried out both online, through the Virtual Clinic, and in physical locations in Bucharest.

“We asked ourselves what will happen to the Romanians who have been infected and cured and how we can help them in the post-COVID period. We currently have a team of doctors working integrated to monitor the health of those who want to make sure that no other medical problems occur,” said Fady Chreih, CEO Regina Maria.

Some of the patients who have recovered from coronavirus still need to be monitored by medical specialists. In some cases, although the virus is eliminated from the body, patients may be left with lung function disorders, kidney failure, heart muscle damage, multiple organ failure, or complications related to the treatment for COVID-19, Regina Maria representatives explained.

The healthcare network’s monitoring program consists of imaging investigations - CT or X-ray - and a series of blood tests, as well as electrocardiograms for patients with heart disease and serological tests for the immune response to infection with the new coronavirus.

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
05/06/2020
(Photo source: the company)

