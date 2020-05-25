COVID-19 cases surpass 18,200 in Romania, over 11,600 patients declared cured

The Romanian authorities have confirmed a total of 18,283 cases of coronavirus by Monday, May 25, according to the official daily report released at 13:00. A total of 213 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 11,630 (up from 11,399 reported on Sunday). The death toll has also risen to almost 1,200.

At this time, 177 confirmed patients are admitted to intensive care units.

Almost 377,200 tests were processed nationwide by Monday, May 25.

About 6,000 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while almost 67,600 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

Outside of the country, 3,067 Romanian citizens tested positive for COVID-19, most of them in Italy (1,699). Since the start of the pandemic, 106 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 22 were declared cured (9 in Germany, 9 in France, two in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)