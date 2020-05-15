Coronavirus in Romania: 190 new cases confirmed in 24 hours, total reaches 16,437

Romanian authorities confirmed 190 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the official daily report released on Friday, May 15, at 13:00. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 16,437.

The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 9,370. At the same time, the death toll has risen to 1,056.

At this time, a total of 219 patients are admitted to intensive care units.

Almost 295,000 tests were processed nationwide by Friday, May 15.

Over 14,400 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while some 14,800 are under isolation at home and monitored by doctors.

Outside of the country, 2,887 Romanian citizens tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,698). Since the start of the pandemic, 103 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 22 were declared cured (9 in Germany, 9 in France, two in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

(Photo source: Vit Kolvacik/Dreamstime.com)