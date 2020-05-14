Biggest coronavirus hotspot in Romania exits quarantine

The northeastern Romania city of Suceava, the biggest coronavirus hotspot in the country, and eight surrounding communes exited the quarantine as the twelfth military ordinance introducing the measure was published in the Official Monitor on Wednesday, May 13.

Suceava and the communes of Adâncata, Salcea, Ipoteşti, Bosanci, Moara, Şcheia, Pătrăuţi and Mitocu Dragomirnei were placed under quarantine on March 30 as the authorities attempted to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

By May 13 at noon, Suceava had 3,317 Covid-19 cases, out of a total of 16,002 confirmed in Romania. This includes both active cases and patients declared cured, and the patients who died. The county recorded 5.23 cases per 1,000 inhabitants, the highest percentage in the country.

Upon announcing the lifting of the quarantine in Suceava, interior affairs minister Marcel Vela thanked the residents of the city. He explained that the military ordinances introducing the lockdown and other restrictions were meant to “consolidate this wall against an invisible and extremely aggressive enemy,” News.ro reported.

“I thank our fellow citizens in the county of Suceava for their dedication and involvement throughout this period, when, with everything they did, they took care of the others’ health. You are our heroes, you are winners, and I thank you for this,” Vela said.

He also thanked all Romanians who complied with the restrictions introduced during the state of emergency, ending May 14.

(Photo: Sucevanews webcam)

[email protected]