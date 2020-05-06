Coronavirus cases surpass 20,000 in Romania

Almost 200 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Romania in the last 24 hours, according to the official daily report released on Friday, June 5, at 13:00. Thus, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country reached 20,103 (up from 19,907 reported the day before).

The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 14,145 (up from 13,919 reported on Thursday). Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,308.

At this time, 152 confirmed patients are admitted to intensive care units.

More than 484,700 tests were processed nationwide by June 5.

Almost 2,400 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while more than 95,800 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

Outside of the country, 3,084 Romanian citizens tested positive for COVID-19, most of them in Italy (1,699). Since the start of the pandemic, 114 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 22 were declared cured (9 in Germany, 9 in France, two in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)