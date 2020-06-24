Coronavirus in Romania: Daily cases jump again to over 300, total nears 25,000

The Romanian authorities confirmed 321 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, June 24. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania thus went up to 24,826.

The number of new coronavirus cases exceeded 300 for five consecutive days in the past week. It then dropped to 246 on June 22 and 214 on June 23, but it went up again on June 24.

More than 651,000 tests were processed nationwide by June 24.

The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 17,391.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,555. A total of 16 deaths were reported between June 23 (10:00) and June 24 (10:00), in the age categories of 50-59 years (one death), 60-69 years (3 deaths), 70-79 years (8 deaths) and 80+ years (5 deaths).

At this time, 186 patients are treated in intensive care units.

More than 1.100 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while over 72,300 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)