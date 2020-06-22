Coronavirus in Romania: 246 cases confirmed in 24 hours, total nears 24,300

The Romanian authorities confirmed 246 cases of coronavirus infection in 24 hours, according to the official daily report released on Monday, June 22, at 13:00. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania thus went up to 24,291.

The daily number of cases reported on Monday is slightly lower than the one registered on Sunday - 315.

Suceava has remained the county with most cases of coronavirus infections reported so far - 3,920. Bucharest comes next with 2,740 confirmed cases, followed by the county of Brasov - 1,227.

The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 17,031 on June 22 (up from 16,911 reported the day before).

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,523. A total of 11 deaths were reported between June 21 (10:00) and June 22 (10:00), in the age categories of 40-49 (2 deaths), 50-59 (4 deaths), 60-69 years (one death), 70-79 years (3 deaths) and 80+ years (one death).

At this time, 195 patients are treated in intensive care units.

More than 630,300 tests were processed nationwide by June 22.

More than 1,200 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while almost 71,900 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)