RO health minister says coronavirus community transmission is accelerating

The authorities can currently manage the increase in the number of coronavirus cases but community transmission is accelerating, health minister Nelu Tătaru told local television station Digi 24.

He explained the country was “approaching a period when we would see the doubling or tripling of daily cases.”

He insisted that people continue to follow the social distancing and hygiene rules, wear a mask in indoor public venues, at work, or when using the public transport.

“If people follow these rules, we can manage these increases, which are progressive, they are not exponential, and we can manage those cases that are currently in intensive care,” Tătaru said.

He said problems could arise if cases start to double or triple in one day. “We are not there, but I’m repeating it: the hygiene, the social distancing rules need to be followed.”

He also explained that, as some of the coronavirus-related restrictions were eased, norms and rules were issued, and these need to be followed.

“In the coming days, we will evaluate these rules, and the control authorities will be there,” he said.

This past weekend, the authorities closed an outdoor restaurant in the Romanian seaside resort of Vama Veche and ordered an epidemiological investigation after an employee of the restaurant’s bar tested positive for Covid-19. The sanitary authorities and local police officers have also raided the bars in Bucharest, on the night of June 19.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

