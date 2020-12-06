Coronavirus cases surpass 21,400 in Romania, almost 15,500 patients declared cured

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania reached 21,404 on Friday, June 12, after 222 patients tested positive in 24 hours, according to the official daily report released at 13:00.

The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 15,445 (up from 15,283 reported on June 11).

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,380. A total of 11 deaths were reported between June 11 (10:00) and June 12 (10:00), and most of them were registered in the age categories of 70-79 years (3 deaths) and 80+ years (4 deaths).

At this time, 171 patients are treated in intensive care units.

More than 542,600 tests were processed nationwide by June 12.

Slightly over 2,000 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while more than 101,000 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

Outside of the country, 3,393 Romanian citizens tested positive for COVID-19, most of them in Italy (1,885). Since the start of the pandemic, 114 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 29 were declared cured (nine in Germany, ten in France, six in Japan, two in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

(Photo source: Vit Kovalcik/Dreamstime.com)