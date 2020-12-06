Romania’s Govt. announces new relaxation measures to take effect on June 15

Romania will ease more of the restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic starting June 15, including some measures related to travel from other countries.

Thus, starting Monday, June 15, the shopping malls, kindergartens, and locations offering after-school services can reopen in the country, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday, June 11, according to Hotnews.ro. However, the restaurants, cinemas and playgrounds operating inside shopping malls will remain closed.

The lottery, gambling, and betting agencies can also resume activity as of June 15. From the same date, the outdoor swimming pools and the gyms will also reopen, and the spa treatment will be resumed.

At the same time, indoor private events with a maximum of 20 people and outdoor private events with a maximum of 50 participants will also be allowed.

Citizens will have to avoid forming groups larger than six people who do not belong to the same family. At present, only groups of three people are allowed.

Also from June 15, people coming from countries with low rates of coronavirus infection will be exempted from the home isolation measure, based on an evaluation made by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), the prime minister also said. He gave Austria, Bulgaria, and Greece as examples of countries with low rates of infection. Flights to and from these countries will also be resumed.

“An extremely important measure concerns the isolation at home of people coming from other countries. The INSP will apply a methodology for assessing the level of spread of the pandemic in other countries and will provide an indicator, coefficient for the last 14 days. All those who will have a coefficient below 5 will be exempted from the isolation measure,” Orban said, according to Profit.ro.

Those coming to Romania to perform medical activities will also be exempted from the measure of isolation/quarantine.

The new relaxation measures are taken by government decision.

Prime minister Orban also said that a decision on the extension of the state of alert would be taken early next week.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)