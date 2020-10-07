Number of new COVID-19 cases remains high in Romania

Romanian officials reported 592 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, according to the daily official report released on Friday, July 10. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 31,381.

On Thursday, July 9, Romania added 614 new coronavirus cases, the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 824,343 tests were performed in Romania by July 10, of which 14,680 in the last 24 hours.

More than 22,800 patients were discharged by Friday, July 10: 21,129 have recovered, while 1,683 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,847. A total of 13 deaths were reported between July 9 (10:00) and July 10 (10:00), in the age categories of 30-39 years (one death), 50-59 years (one death), 60-69 years (4 deaths), 70-79 years (6 deaths) and 80+ years (one death).

At this time, 236 patients are treated in intensive care units.

Outside of the country, 5,105 Romanian citizens tested positive for COVID-19, most of them in Italy (1,885). Since the start of the pandemic, 122 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 72 were declared cured (50 in Germany, 10 in France, six in Japan, two in Indonesia, two in Namibia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)