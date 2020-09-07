Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 07/09/2020 - 13:22
Romania sees another record single-day spike in coronavirus cases
09 July 2020
Romania added 614 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reached 30,789 on July 9, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00.

Of the confirmed cases, 22,574 patients have been discharged: 20,969 of them have recovered, while 1,605 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.

At the same time, 17 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,834 by the same date. 

Of those who passed away in the last 24 hours, one was aged between 30 and 39, three between 50 and 59, five between 60 and 69, four between 70 and 79, and four over 80 years old. Sixteen of them had previous medical conditions.

The number of patients admitted to intensive care units went up to 240 on July 9, up from 237 the day before.

At a national level, 809,663 tests were carried out by July 9.

Outside of the country, 5,104 Romanian citizens were diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection, most of them in Germany (2,275), Italy (1,885), and Spain (561). Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, 122 of them died, while 72 have recovered. 

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

