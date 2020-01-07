Coronavirus cases surpass 27,000 in Romania

In the last 24 hours, 326 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Romania, out of 12,585 tests performed. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country went up to 27,296, according to the daily official report released on Wednesday, July 1.

A total of 722,697 tests were processed nationwide by July 1.

Of the confirmed cases, 20,749 patients were discharged: 19,314 have recovered, while 1,435 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,667. A total of 16 deaths were reported between June 30 (10:00) and July 1 (10:00), in the age categories of 40-49 years (one death), 60-69 years (5 deaths), 70-79 years (5 deaths) and 80+ years (5 deaths).

At this time, 222 patients are treated in intensive care units.

More than 830 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while over 60.300 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)