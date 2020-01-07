Dozens of COVID-19 cases detected at Damen Galati Shipyard in Romania

Dozens of employees of the Damen Galati Shipyard in Romania tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

A total of 41 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered at the shipyard in the past eight days, according to local Mediafax. Most of the confirmed employees (35) work at the shipyard, while the rest are employees of Damen Galati subcontractors.

Three of the infected employees have recovered so far, Damen Galati representatives told Mediafax.

“In all these cases, we identified the contacts of these people, ensuring their entry into self-isolation, and we disinfected the spaces/facilities in which they recently carried out their activity,” company representatives also said.

Given the increase in coronavirus cases, the company’s management also decided to take additional protection measures. Thus, as of June 25, wearing a mask is mandatory at the shipyard, and the employees are working in two shifts. COVID-19 testing has also begun for potential contacts of confirmed cases.

Since the beginning of the epidemic in the Damen shipyard in Galati, one person has died after being infected with COVID-19.

(Photo source: Facebook/Damen Shipyards Galati)