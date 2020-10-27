Romania adds more than 4,700 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Romania recorded 4,724 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 217,216 on Tuesday, October 27, the Strategic Communications Group announced in the daily report.

Bucharest added 623 new cases, while three counties reported more than 200 infections: Cluj (264), Iași (201), and Timiș (225). Thirteen counties recorded 100 or more cases: Arad (167), Bacău (121), Bihor (178), Brașov (190), Constanța (138), Dolj (110), Ilfov (160), Maramureș (155), Olt (100), Prahova (168), Sibiu (131), Suceava (176), and Teleorman (120).

Infection rates higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants were recorded in Bucharest and the counties of Alba, Cluj, Harghita, Sălaj, and Timiș.

A total of 155,630 patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The death toll rose to 6,574 after 104 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. Of these, five were in the 40-49 age group, ten in the 50-59 age group, 25 in the 60-69 age group, 34 in the 70-79 age group, and 30 were older than 80. One hundred of them had previous medical conditions.

At the same time, 10,758 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 824 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 3,096,526 tests were carried out at a national level, 28,876 of them in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 26,534 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 10,540 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 59,271 people were under quarantine at home, while 52 were under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Ina Plavans/ Dreamstime)

