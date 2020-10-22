Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count keeps climbing

Romania added 4,902 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.

The new infections were recorded out of 34,466 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

This pushes the total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic to 196,004, according to the October 22 report of the Strategic Communications Group. A total of 141,089 patients have recovered.

Bucharest added the highest number of new cases - 804, while two counties reported more than 300 daily cases: Cluj (338) and Iași (311). More than 200 daily cases were reported in Ilfov (206) and Timiș county (205).

Infection rates higher than 3 were recorded in Alba county (3.37), Bucharest (3.31), and Cluj county (3.05).

The death toll climbed to 6,163 after 98 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number recorded so far. One of them was in the 30-39 age group, five in the 40-49 age group, six in the 50-59 age group, 32 in the 60-69 age group, 29 in the 70-79 age group, and 25 were older than 80. Ninety-five of them had previous medical conditions.

The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care units increased to 778, while 10,354 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country.

So far, 2.9 million tests were carried out at a national level, 34,466 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 23,455 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 9,755 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 51,169 people were under quarantine at home, and 52 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

