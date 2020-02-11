Romania reports more than 4,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 250,000

Romania recorded 4,041 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours out of 10,566 tests carried out over the same interval, putting the share of positive tests at 38%.

The total number of cases in the country reached 250,704 on Monday, November 2, the Strategic Communication Group announced in the daily report.

Bucharest added 592 cases, while Constanța county recorded 375 cases, and Dolj 211 cases.

An infection rate higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants was recorded in Bucharest (3.91), and the counties of Alba (4.46), Arad (3.5), Bihor (3.86), Cluj (4.98), Mureș (3.36), Sălaj (5.17), Sibiu (4.04), and Timiș (4.36).

So far, 177,361 coronavirus patients have recovered.

The death toll rose to 7,153 after 86 patients died in the past 24 hours. One of them was in the 30-39 age group, four in the 50-59 age group, 29 in the 60-69 age group, 33 in the 70-79 group, and 19 were older than 80. Eighty of them had previous medical conditions.

A total of 11,702 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 916 of them to intensive care units.

By November 2, 3,274,870 tests were carried out at a national level, 10,566 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 30,083 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, and 11,114 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 55,963 people were under quarantine at home, and 15 under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com