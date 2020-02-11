Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 13:55
Social

Romania reports more than 4,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 250,000

02 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 4,041 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours out of 10,566 tests carried out over the same interval, putting the share of positive tests at 38%.

The total number of cases in the country reached 250,704 on Monday, November 2, the Strategic Communication Group announced in the daily report.

Bucharest added 592 cases, while Constanța county recorded 375 cases, and Dolj 211 cases.

An infection rate higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants was recorded in Bucharest (3.91), and the counties of Alba (4.46), Arad (3.5), Bihor (3.86), Cluj (4.98), Mureș (3.36), Sălaj (5.17), Sibiu (4.04), and Timiș (4.36).

So far, 177,361 coronavirus patients have recovered. 

The death toll rose to 7,153 after 86 patients died in the past 24 hours. One of them was in the 30-39 age group, four in the 50-59 age group, 29 in the 60-69 age group, 33 in the 70-79 group, and 19 were older than 80. Eighty of them had previous medical conditions.

A total of 11,702 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 916 of them to intensive care units.

By November 2, 3,274,870 tests were carried out at a national level, 10,566 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 30,083 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, and 11,114 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 55,963 people were under quarantine at home, and 15 under institutionalized quarantine. 

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 13:55
Social

Romania reports more than 4,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 250,000

02 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recorded 4,041 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours out of 10,566 tests carried out over the same interval, putting the share of positive tests at 38%.

The total number of cases in the country reached 250,704 on Monday, November 2, the Strategic Communication Group announced in the daily report.

Bucharest added 592 cases, while Constanța county recorded 375 cases, and Dolj 211 cases.

An infection rate higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants was recorded in Bucharest (3.91), and the counties of Alba (4.46), Arad (3.5), Bihor (3.86), Cluj (4.98), Mureș (3.36), Sălaj (5.17), Sibiu (4.04), and Timiș (4.36).

So far, 177,361 coronavirus patients have recovered. 

The death toll rose to 7,153 after 86 patients died in the past 24 hours. One of them was in the 30-39 age group, four in the 50-59 age group, 29 in the 60-69 age group, 33 in the 70-79 group, and 19 were older than 80. Eighty of them had previous medical conditions.

A total of 11,702 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 916 of them to intensive care units.

By November 2, 3,274,870 tests were carried out at a national level, 10,566 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 30,083 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, and 11,114 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 55,963 people were under quarantine at home, and 15 under institutionalized quarantine. 

(Photo: Vit Kovalcik/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

02 November 2020
Social
Romania’s economy minister infected with COVID-19
31 October 2020
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep infected with COVID-19
30 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air moves Bucharest-London flights from Luton to Heathrow
29 October 2020
Justice
Another former head of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies sent to jail for corruption
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
30 October 2020
Entertainment
Halloween special: Horror movies shot in Romania
26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic