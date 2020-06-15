Ro Insider
Romania reports 166 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 22,100
15 June 2020
Romania recorded 166 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 22,165 on Monday, June 15, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 15,817 patients have recovered.

By the same date, 1,427 Covid-19 patients died, while 175 patients were admitted to intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 1,331 people were under institutionalized quarantine, while another 92,734 people were isolating at home.

At a national level, 564,278 tests were carried out by June 15.

Outside of the country, 3,393 Romanian citizens were diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,885), Germany (681), and Spain (561). Since the start of the pandemic, 114 of them died, while 29 have recovered.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

