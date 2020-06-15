Romania Insider
Social
Concerns rise with more COVID-19 infections in Romania
15 June 2020
The number of new COVID-19 infection cases in Romania rose to 320 on June 14. This prompted concerns as the authorities are preparing the third wave of relaxation measures.

The number of new COVID-19 infected people is the highest since the first relaxation measures implemented in mid-May, despite a relatively low number of tests run in the period (8,000 vs. over 12,000 in other days), Digi24 reported.

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, stated on June 12 that the situation of new infections and, in particular, the number of active cases have deteriorated in recent days, as a result of the relaxation measures. Arafat said that "it depends on us whether the growth will be kept under control or not."

Arafat stressed that the rules of distancing and hygiene must necessarily be observed.

At the moment, 165 patients are hospitalized in intensive therapy units. There are 1,985 people in institutionalized quarantine. Another 97,750 people are in solitary confinement at home under medical supervision.

To date, 560,596 tests have been processed in the country.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ina Plavans/Dreamstime.com)

