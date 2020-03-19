Ro Insider
Number of coronavirus cases goes up to 277 in Romania, 25 patients declared cured
19 March 2020
Seventeen new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Romania since the evening of Wednesday, March 18, bringing the total number of cases to 277, the Strategic Communication Group at the Interior Affairs Ministry (MAI) said on Thursday, March 19 (13:00).

Of these, 25 people were declared cured and discharged from hospital – 16 in Timișoara, 8 in Bucharest, and 1 in Iași.

The new cases were recorded in Suceava (4 cases), Bucharest (3), Cluj (2), Bistrița Năsăud (2), Covasna (2), and 1 in Iași, Dolj, Ilfov and Constanța counties each.

The new patients are aged between 19 and 67 years old, and their general health is good. Six patients are currently admitted in intensive care. One of them, in Craiova, is in serious condition and has several pre-existing conditions.

A total of 3,822 people are currently under institutionalized quarantine, and test are carried out to detect if they have contacted the new Covid-19 coronavirus. Another 33,709 people are under home isolation and medical monitoring.

A total of 4,973 coronavirus tests have been performed nation-wide. Of these, 4,696 were negative, meaning the people tested are not infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

Get in Touch with Us