Romania reports more than 3,900 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, highest daily count since mid-January

Romania reported 3,923 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since January 13, when 4,424 cases were recorded.

The new cases were recorded out of 36,847 daily tests carried out, the authorities announced in the February 25 report.

Bucharest reported the most cases (523), followed by Timiș county with 412 cases. More than 100 daily cases were recorded in the counties of Arad (107), Brașov (183), Cluj (177), Constanța (165), Hunedoara (110), Iași (135), Ilfov (197), and Maramureș (160).

By February 25, 791,971 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the country, with 733,616 patients recovered.

Since the start of the pandemic, 20,167 people who tested positive for Covid-19 died, 81 of them in the past 24 hours.

A total of 7,640 coronavirus patients are admitted to hospitals in the country, 985 of them to intensive care units.

By February 24, 855,097 people received the vaccine against Covid-19: 611,553 both doses and 243,544 the first dose.

