Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 08:28
Business

Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest

02 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) sanctioned the local subsidiaries of French retailers Auchan and Cora with fines worth a total of RON 222,000 (EUR 44,800) due to serious irregularities found in the fresh food sections of their hypermarkets in Bucharest.

The watchdog also ruled the temporary closing of the fresh food sections in two Cora hypermarkets and four Auchan hypermarkets and proposed the closing of these units for up to six months.

The ANPC inspectors controlled the Cora hypermarkets on Friday, October 29, and the Auchan units on Monday, November 1.

Cora was fined RON 120,000, ANPC said, and Auchan received fines totaling RON 102,000, it announced.

The irregularities found at these hypermarkets included the sale of fresh fruits and vegetables that were not suitable for consumption and the storing of fresh hot food and cold food in improper conditions.

Auchan Romania issued the following statement related to the ANPC sanctions:

"We confirm the fact that representatives of ANPC carried out a control in several stores today. The authority notified us of several issues, different from one store to another, the remedy of which was ordered immediately, being already completed to a large extent. We are going to send to OPC Bucharest, tomorrow morning, the requests that are required in order to reopen to consumers the areas subject to control in the stores in question.

All our stores have audit and quality control systems, we have implemented compliance with ISO standards for quality management - each hypermarket also benefits from a quality manager dedicated to them - all in order to meet the legal requirements. Our stores also comply with Covid-19 health protection measures. We assure our clients that we will further increase the degree of vigilance and control during this period."

(Photo: Bandesz | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 13:42
04 June 2021
Business
Watchdog slaps unprecedented sanctions on Romania’s biggest insurer
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/02/2021 - 08:28
Business

Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest

02 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) sanctioned the local subsidiaries of French retailers Auchan and Cora with fines worth a total of RON 222,000 (EUR 44,800) due to serious irregularities found in the fresh food sections of their hypermarkets in Bucharest.

The watchdog also ruled the temporary closing of the fresh food sections in two Cora hypermarkets and four Auchan hypermarkets and proposed the closing of these units for up to six months.

The ANPC inspectors controlled the Cora hypermarkets on Friday, October 29, and the Auchan units on Monday, November 1.

Cora was fined RON 120,000, ANPC said, and Auchan received fines totaling RON 102,000, it announced.

The irregularities found at these hypermarkets included the sale of fresh fruits and vegetables that were not suitable for consumption and the storing of fresh hot food and cold food in improper conditions.

Auchan Romania issued the following statement related to the ANPC sanctions:

"We confirm the fact that representatives of ANPC carried out a control in several stores today. The authority notified us of several issues, different from one store to another, the remedy of which was ordered immediately, being already completed to a large extent. We are going to send to OPC Bucharest, tomorrow morning, the requests that are required in order to reopen to consumers the areas subject to control in the stores in question.

All our stores have audit and quality control systems, we have implemented compliance with ISO standards for quality management - each hypermarket also benefits from a quality manager dedicated to them - all in order to meet the legal requirements. Our stores also comply with Covid-19 health protection measures. We assure our clients that we will further increase the degree of vigilance and control during this period."

(Photo: Bandesz | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 13:42
04 June 2021
Business
Watchdog slaps unprecedented sanctions on Romania’s biggest insurer
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania