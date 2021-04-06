Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 13:42
Business

Watchdog slaps unprecedented sanctions on Romania’s biggest insurer

04 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) slapped fines totaling RON 11.9 mln (EUR 2.42 mln) on City Insurance, the country’s biggest insurer, and its management team. City Insurance's top executives and Supervisory Board members were fined RON 1 mln (EUR 203,000) each while the company will have to pay RON 2.9 mln (EUR 595,000).

The financial markets watchdog also revoked the licenses for City Insurance’s top management and Supervisory Board members and suspended the voting rights of its majority shareholder Vivendi International.

City Insurance was placed under the management of the Insurance Guarantee Fund for the next four months. The company has to come up with a financing plan to restore its own funds according to the legal requirements.

The ASF’s decision comes two months after the company announced that its majority shareholder Vivendi International reached an agreement to sell its stake to the Netherlands-based I3CP Holdings.

The company said it managed total assets of EUR 700 million and gross written premiums of over EUR 500 million, serving more than 4 million customers. The company had a market share of 20% of Romania’s insurance market by gross written premiums in 2020, according to ASF data.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 06/04/2021 - 13:42
Business

Watchdog slaps unprecedented sanctions on Romania’s biggest insurer

04 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) slapped fines totaling RON 11.9 mln (EUR 2.42 mln) on City Insurance, the country’s biggest insurer, and its management team. City Insurance's top executives and Supervisory Board members were fined RON 1 mln (EUR 203,000) each while the company will have to pay RON 2.9 mln (EUR 595,000).

The financial markets watchdog also revoked the licenses for City Insurance’s top management and Supervisory Board members and suspended the voting rights of its majority shareholder Vivendi International.

City Insurance was placed under the management of the Insurance Guarantee Fund for the next four months. The company has to come up with a financing plan to restore its own funds according to the legal requirements.

The ASF’s decision comes two months after the company announced that its majority shareholder Vivendi International reached an agreement to sell its stake to the Netherlands-based I3CP Holdings.

The company said it managed total assets of EUR 700 million and gross written premiums of over EUR 500 million, serving more than 4 million customers. The company had a market share of 20% of Romania’s insurance market by gross written premiums in 2020, according to ASF data.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars