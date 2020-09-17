Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 08:41
Business
Authorities sign contracts for last segments of Craiova - Pitesti expressway
17 September 2020
The Romanian state road construction and management company CNAIR signed the contracts for the last two of the four segments of the Craiova - Pitesti expressway with a group of local construction companies controlled by local businessman Dorinel Umbrarescu, Economica.net reported.

The construction should be ready within 36 months. The expressway is expected to link Ford's factory in Craiova to the A1 highway that will stretch (once completed) from the Black Sea port of Constanta to Romania's western border.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The consortium made of SA&PE Construct - Spedition UMB - Tehnostrade also won the contract for another segment. Therefore, it will build the second, third, and fourth segments of the expressway.

The new segments awarded to Umbrarescu's companies have nearly 32km each and will cost RON 1 billion and RON 910 million respectively, without VAT - EUR 390 mln in total. The same consortium of companies is building another segment of the expressway, 40 km long, for roughly EUR 300 mln. For the 104 km constructed, the consortium will thus get some EUR 690 mln, without VAT.

Tirrena Scavi of Italy is already working on the first of the four segments, 17.7 km long, under a contract worth EUR 78 mln, without VAT.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

