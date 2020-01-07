Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 08:22
Business
Romanian construction mogul gets another contract along Craiova-Pitesti route
01 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The construction companies owned by Romanian businessman Dorinel Umbrarescu, SA&PE Construct, Spedition UMB, and Tehnostrade, reportedly won a contract to build another section of Craiova - Pitesti expressway, for some RON 617 million (EUR 127 mln) VAT excluded, according to Economica.net.

This is the fourth section of the express road, stretching along 31.8 km. The state road construction and maintenance company CNAIR previously signed with Umbrarescu's companies another RON 670 mln (EUR 280 mln) contract for the third segment of the same expressway - 31.75-km long.

The works for the first and second sections are underway and ahead of schedule, according to transport minister Lucian Bode. The third and fourth sections should be ready within 36 months, including a 12-month design period.

The entire project has a length of approximately 121 km and an estimated value of RON 3.77 billion (EUR 780 mln), excluding VAT. It will be financed from European funds through the program dedicated to large infrastructure projects POIM 2014 - 2020.

The Craiova - Pitesti expressway will have four lanes (two lanes per direction). It will ensure a proper connection of Romania's South-West area (Oltenia) to the Pan European Corridor IV, running from the Black Sea port of Constanta to the Western border with Hungary, through Bucharest.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 07/01/2020 - 08:22
Business
Romanian construction mogul gets another contract along Craiova-Pitesti route
01 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The construction companies owned by Romanian businessman Dorinel Umbrarescu, SA&PE Construct, Spedition UMB, and Tehnostrade, reportedly won a contract to build another section of Craiova - Pitesti expressway, for some RON 617 million (EUR 127 mln) VAT excluded, according to Economica.net.

This is the fourth section of the express road, stretching along 31.8 km. The state road construction and maintenance company CNAIR previously signed with Umbrarescu's companies another RON 670 mln (EUR 280 mln) contract for the third segment of the same expressway - 31.75-km long.

The works for the first and second sections are underway and ahead of schedule, according to transport minister Lucian Bode. The third and fourth sections should be ready within 36 months, including a 12-month design period.

The entire project has a length of approximately 121 km and an estimated value of RON 3.77 billion (EUR 780 mln), excluding VAT. It will be financed from European funds through the program dedicated to large infrastructure projects POIM 2014 - 2020.

The Craiova - Pitesti expressway will have four lanes (two lanes per direction). It will ensure a proper connection of Romania's South-West area (Oltenia) to the Pan European Corridor IV, running from the Black Sea port of Constanta to the Western border with Hungary, through Bucharest.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products