Romanian construction mogul gets another contract along Craiova-Pitesti route

The construction companies owned by Romanian businessman Dorinel Umbrarescu, SA&PE Construct, Spedition UMB, and Tehnostrade, reportedly won a contract to build another section of Craiova - Pitesti expressway, for some RON 617 million (EUR 127 mln) VAT excluded, according to Economica.net.

This is the fourth section of the express road, stretching along 31.8 km. The state road construction and maintenance company CNAIR previously signed with Umbrarescu's companies another RON 670 mln (EUR 280 mln) contract for the third segment of the same expressway - 31.75-km long.

The works for the first and second sections are underway and ahead of schedule, according to transport minister Lucian Bode. The third and fourth sections should be ready within 36 months, including a 12-month design period.

The entire project has a length of approximately 121 km and an estimated value of RON 3.77 billion (EUR 780 mln), excluding VAT. It will be financed from European funds through the program dedicated to large infrastructure projects POIM 2014 - 2020.

The Craiova - Pitesti expressway will have four lanes (two lanes per direction). It will ensure a proper connection of Romania's South-West area (Oltenia) to the Pan European Corridor IV, running from the Black Sea port of Constanta to the Western border with Hungary, through Bucharest.

