Contract for two new nuclear reactors in Romania ready to be signed

The primary contract for the construction of new reactors 3 and 4 at Romania’s Cernavodă nuclear power plant is ready for signing, according to data reviewed by Profit.ro.

The state-controlled project company, EnergoNuclear - wholly owned by Nuclearelectrica (SNN), Cernavodă’s operator - is set to finalize the engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPC) agreement with a consortium comprising six companies from Canada, the US, and Italy.

The consortium includes Canada’s Candu Energy, the proprietary developer of the CANDU reactor technology used at Cernavodă, along with two subsidiaries of Texan conglomerate Fluor, the majority shareholder in NuScale, the small modular reactor developer aiming to launch SMR technology at Doicești.

Additional partners include Italy’s Ansaldo Nucleare and American engineering firms Sargent & Lundy and S&L Engineers.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrea/Dreamstime.com)