Municipality in southern Romania takes EUR 380 mln EIB loan to develop PV park

The Turceni City Hall signed on Tuesday, October 14, a financing contract with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a project that aims to create a renewable energy hub, Economica.net reported.

The project, worth a total of EUR 380 million, is the first initiative of this magnitude in Gorj County, according to a press release posted on the Facebook page of the mayor of Turceni, Constantin Popescu.

The implementation of the project will lead to the use of over 123 hectares of public land (pastures) and over 200 hectares of private land for the creation of agrivoltaic photovoltaic parks, energy storage stations, as well as the production and storage of green hydrogen.

The implementation of this project is scheduled to begin at the start of 2026.

The project will contribute to a just transition of the region by increasing electricity production from renewable energy sources and will be complementary to other decarbonization investments currently being implemented or to be implemented by Turceni City Hall.

(Photo source: Maksym Chub/Dreamstime.com)