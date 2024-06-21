Continental invests EUR 45 mln in new production module at its factory in Romania's Sibiu

German group Continental announced it would invest EUR 45 million in developing a new production unit at its factory in Sibiu, central Romania. The project will be partly financed by a government grant under the scheme dedicated to investments with a major impact on the country's economy.

Completion of the new module is planned for the end of next year, while production will begin in the spring of 2026.

Developed based on industry 4.0 processes and hosting state-of-the-art technology, the new module will focus on producing intelligent autonomous driving systems, connectivity systems, and other mobility solutions for key automotive customers worldwide.

The new module will have an area of ​​over 15,000 sqm. Of this, 6,500 sqm are allocated to the production area, and the rest is related to the logistics area, the office area, and other additional spaces.

To support the new investments, Continental plans to employ 500 more during the coming years in addition to the 4,500 currently employed at its Sibiu factory, Profit.ro reported.

(Photo source: Continental.com)