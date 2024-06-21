Business

Continental invests EUR 45 mln in new production module at its factory in Romania's Sibiu

21 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German group Continental announced it would invest EUR 45 million in developing a new production unit at its factory in Sibiu, central Romania. The project will be partly financed by a government grant under the scheme dedicated to investments with a major impact on the country's economy.

Completion of the new module is planned for the end of next year, while production will begin in the spring of 2026. 

Developed based on industry 4.0 processes and hosting state-of-the-art technology, the new module will focus on producing intelligent autonomous driving systems, connectivity systems, and other mobility solutions for key automotive customers worldwide.

The new module will have an area of ​​over 15,000 sqm. Of this, 6,500 sqm are allocated to the production area, and the rest is related to the logistics area, the office area, and other additional spaces.

To support the new investments, Continental plans to employ 500 more during the coming years in addition to the 4,500 currently employed at its Sibiu factory, Profit.ro reported.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Continental.com)

Normal
Business

Continental invests EUR 45 mln in new production module at its factory in Romania's Sibiu

21 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German group Continental announced it would invest EUR 45 million in developing a new production unit at its factory in Sibiu, central Romania. The project will be partly financed by a government grant under the scheme dedicated to investments with a major impact on the country's economy.

Completion of the new module is planned for the end of next year, while production will begin in the spring of 2026. 

Developed based on industry 4.0 processes and hosting state-of-the-art technology, the new module will focus on producing intelligent autonomous driving systems, connectivity systems, and other mobility solutions for key automotive customers worldwide.

The new module will have an area of ​​over 15,000 sqm. Of this, 6,500 sqm are allocated to the production area, and the rest is related to the logistics area, the office area, and other additional spaces.

To support the new investments, Continental plans to employ 500 more during the coming years in addition to the 4,500 currently employed at its Sibiu factory, Profit.ro reported.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Continental.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 June 2024
Defense
Volodymyr Zelensky grateful for Romania’s decision to donate Patriot system to Ukraine
21 June 2024
Society
Red alert-level heatwave hits southern Romania, causing traffic restrictions and drought
21 June 2024
Business
Continental invests EUR 45 mln in new production module at its factory in Romania's Sibiu
21 June 2024
Living in Romania
Romania among most affordable countries for fine dining in Europe
20 June 2024
Politics
Romania backs Mark Rutte for NATO top job as Klaus Iohannis withdraws from the race
20 June 2024
Defense
Romania decides to send Patriot system to Ukraine
20 June 2024
Education
Romanian students awarded at International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles
20 June 2024
Business
All companies and merchants in Romania must accept card payments, new regulation says