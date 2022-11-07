Scallier kicks off works at Mosnita retail park near Timisoara

Polish real estate developer and asset manager of commercial real estate specialized in retail parks and other smaller compact retail formats, Scallier, started the construction of an 8,500 square metres (GLA) retail park in Romania, in Mosnita - a suburb inhabited by people who work in Timisoara on a daily basis.

The project is scheduled for completion in Q3 of 2023. Its direct range will cover an area inhabited by over 320,000 people.

Among tenants, there are DM, Sportisimo, TEDi, Fressnapf, Clever Fit, and others, which rent over 50% of the available retail space. Lidl and Penny Market will act as anchors.

To date, the company has built and opened retail parks in Roșiorii de Vede, Focșani, Timișoara and Turda, totalling 40,000 square meters.

Scallier entered the Romanian market in the summer of 2020 when it acquired several plots of land for the construction of retail parks. The group is reportedly in discussions for selling five retail parks, according to Profit.ro. However, this does not mean that Scalier will exit the market.

"We are developers, which means our products are for sale.[...] We are preparing projects and actively looking for locations for the implementation of the next projects", said Wojciech Jurga, managing partner and one of Scallier's shareholders, in an interview.

(Photo source: the company)