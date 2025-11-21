Real Estate

Construction works volume in Romania peaks in Q3 after 12% q/q surge

21 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The construction volume index in Romania increased markedly in Q3 by 12.1% q/q in seasonally and workday adjusted data, according to data published by the statistics office INS. All market segments gained momentum, but that of non-residential buildings stood out with a major 14.4% q/q surge.

The outstanding performance in Q3 may have something to do with the VAT rate hike for the construction contracts as of August, with the works volume index having surged by over 50% y/y in the preceding month (July), possibly reflecting in-advance invoicing. The growth rate returned to robust levels (+21.4% y/y in September, however. 

Speaking of intra-quarterly data, the civil engineering works marked a visible deterioration in August (-9.1% y/y) and September (-2.8% y/y), reflecting the government’s decision to suspend works at some investment projects.

In annual terms, the construction volume index advanced by 14.1% y/y in Q3, with the residential building segment outperforming the market (+27.7% y/y) and the non-residential segment rising robustly as well (+22.1% y/y). The civil engineering segment posted a 7.1% y/y growth rate that was significant in itself, albeit half the market’s pace.

The broader picture shows Romania’s construction volume had posted relatively steady levels during 2024 and the first half of 2025 – except for the weak first quarter of last year (Q1, 2024). The civil engineering segment may have demonstrated an upward tendency during the period – but the residential. The residential and non-residential segments hovered within relatively narrow bands, showing stability. 

The third quarter of 2025 marked positive developments in each of the three market segments, particularly in the heterogeneous non-residential (industrial, logistics, retail, office) segment, where the construction works volume reached a new record: 27% above the past four quarters’ average.

The other two segments (residential, civil engineering works) also boasted robust performances: +18%-19% compared to the previous four quarters’ average. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jat306/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Construction works volume in Romania peaks in Q3 after 12% q/q surge

21 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The construction volume index in Romania increased markedly in Q3 by 12.1% q/q in seasonally and workday adjusted data, according to data published by the statistics office INS. All market segments gained momentum, but that of non-residential buildings stood out with a major 14.4% q/q surge.

The outstanding performance in Q3 may have something to do with the VAT rate hike for the construction contracts as of August, with the works volume index having surged by over 50% y/y in the preceding month (July), possibly reflecting in-advance invoicing. The growth rate returned to robust levels (+21.4% y/y in September, however. 

Speaking of intra-quarterly data, the civil engineering works marked a visible deterioration in August (-9.1% y/y) and September (-2.8% y/y), reflecting the government’s decision to suspend works at some investment projects.

In annual terms, the construction volume index advanced by 14.1% y/y in Q3, with the residential building segment outperforming the market (+27.7% y/y) and the non-residential segment rising robustly as well (+22.1% y/y). The civil engineering segment posted a 7.1% y/y growth rate that was significant in itself, albeit half the market’s pace.

The broader picture shows Romania’s construction volume had posted relatively steady levels during 2024 and the first half of 2025 – except for the weak first quarter of last year (Q1, 2024). The civil engineering segment may have demonstrated an upward tendency during the period – but the residential. The residential and non-residential segments hovered within relatively narrow bands, showing stability. 

The third quarter of 2025 marked positive developments in each of the three market segments, particularly in the heterogeneous non-residential (industrial, logistics, retail, office) segment, where the construction works volume reached a new record: 27% above the past four quarters’ average.

The other two segments (residential, civil engineering works) also boasted robust performances: +18%-19% compared to the previous four quarters’ average. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jat306/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 November 2025
Politics
Poll shows Liberal, Social Democrat candidates in tight race for Bucharest mayor seat
21 November 2025
Energy
Premier Energy consolidates its Romanian renewable platform with 400 MWh BESS project
21 November 2025
Sports
World Cup 2026: A statistical look at Turkey, Romania’s opponent in the play-off semi-final
20 November 2025
Justice
Romanian tax agency ANAF sues former president Klaus Iohannis over Sibiu house
20 November 2025
Justice
Update: Mercenary Horațiu Potra brought back to Romania to face investigation
20 November 2025
Energy
Simtel inaugurates Romania’s largest solar park built through ecological reconversion
20 November 2025
Events
Untold Universe opens ‘Planet Christmas’ holiday market in Cluj-Napoca
20 November 2025
Brasov
Brașov closes iconic narrow street for emergency repairs